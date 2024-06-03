High-profile MLA leaves BC United to join BC Conservatives

See more sharing options

MLA Elenore Sturko is leaving BC United and joining the province’s Conservative Party.

In a statement, Sturko said she is making the switch to “rebuild the coalition that’s needed to defeat the NDP.”

Conservative Leader John Rustad said Sturko will be a “terrific addition” to the party and that her joining shows that support for the grassroots coalition is growing across B.C.

Sturko will be running in Surrey-Cloverdale for the Conservatives while candidate Jody Toor will now be running in Langley-Willowbrook.

More to come.