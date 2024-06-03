Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba spring legislature sitting to end; about 20 bills expected to pass

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 12:18 pm
1 min read
The Golden Boy is seen atop the Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Golden Boy is seen atop the Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba politicians are expected to give final approval to roughly 20 bills Monday before the legislature rises for the summer break.

Among the bills set for a final vote is one that would make it easier to seize property from criminals and another that would end the province’s ban on homegrown recreational cannabis.

Other bills would ban protests near abortion clinics and convicted sex offenders from changing their names.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Some of the government’s agenda will carry over to the fall.

An omnibus bill that would enact the government’s budget measures is not going to a final vote until the legislature reconvenes.

That bill has faced Opposition criticism because it contains many non-budget items, such as higher subsidies for political parties and a ban on replacement workers during labour disputes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bill to mark transgender and two-spirit day passed by Manitoba legislature'
Bill to mark transgender and two-spirit day passed by Manitoba legislature
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices