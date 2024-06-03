Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stingers remain unbeaten after 93-77 win in home opener against Rattlers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans'
Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 26, 2023) We all know Edmonton is a hockey-crazy city, but it’s making a name for itself when it comes to supporting its local basketball team now too. As the Stingers fight for a playoff berth, they’ve sold out their last four home games and are rewarding die-hard supporters with an all expenses paid road trip to continue cheering the team on while away from the EXPO Centre. Sarah Ryan reports – Jul 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brody Clarke scored 18 points and Ben Krikke chipped in with 14 and six rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers defeated the visiting Saskatchewan Rattlers 93-77 in a Canadian Elite Basketball League battle of unbeaten teams on Sunday.

The Stingers, who improved to 4-0, led 40-37 at halftime in their home opener at the EXPO Centre.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Elijah Harkless led the Rattlers (3-1) with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Harris had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers partner with community leagues for Fresh Nets program'
Edmonton Stingers partner with community leagues for Fresh Nets program
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices