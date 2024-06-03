Stingers remain unbeaten after 93-77 win in home opener against Rattlers

See more sharing options

Brody Clarke scored 18 points and Ben Krikke chipped in with 14 and six rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers defeated the visiting Saskatchewan Rattlers 93-77 in a Canadian Elite Basketball League battle of unbeaten teams on Sunday.

The Stingers, who improved to 4-0, led 40-37 at halftime in their home opener at the EXPO Centre.

Elijah Harkless led the Rattlers (3-1) with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Harris had 19 points and eight rebounds.