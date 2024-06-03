Man shot by ‘unknown assailant’ in Dartmouth, rushed to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax are investigating after a man was said to have been shot by an “unknown assailant” in Dartmouth on Monday.

In a social media post, Halifax Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the 0-200 Block of Colford Avenue. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Halifax Regional Police respond to shooting call Halifax Regional Police are on scene for a shooting call in the 0-200 Block of Colford Avenue, Dartmouth. Police are requesting the public stay away from the area while members are conducting the investigation. One man was shot… — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) June 3, 2024

“Police are requesting the public stay away from the area while members are conducting the investigation,” police said in a statement.

Police tape was at the scene of the shooting around 9 a.m. Monday, and bullet holes were visible at a nearby building.

The investigation is said to be in its initial stages at this time.