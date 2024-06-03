Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot by ‘unknown assailant’ in Dartmouth, rushed to hospital: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 8:41 am
1 min read
Halifax Police are asking the public to avoid Colford Avenue in Dartmouth after a man was said to be shot by an "unknown assailant" early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Halifax Police are asking the public to avoid Colford Avenue in Dartmouth after a man was said to be shot by an "unknown assailant" early Monday morning. Reynold Gregor
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Halifax are investigating after a man was said to have been shot by an “unknown assailant” in Dartmouth on Monday.

In a social media post, Halifax Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the 0-200 Block of Colford Avenue. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are requesting the public stay away from the area while members are conducting the investigation,” police said in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police tape was at the scene of the shooting around 9 a.m. Monday, and bullet holes were visible at a nearby building.

The investigation is said to be in its initial stages at this time.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices