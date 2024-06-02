Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened near Greenview Avenue and Finch Avenue West in Willowdale, just after 1 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Road closures are in effect in the area and the public can expect delays as police investigate.

COLLISION:

Greenview Ave & Finch Ave W

1:04 pm

– pedestrian struck by vehicle

– police o/s

– driver remained o/s

– woman transported to hospital with serious injuries

– road closures in the area

– expect delays#GO1194599

^sc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 2, 2024