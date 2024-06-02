Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Toronto police are investigating a vehicle accident in North York that left a female pedestrian with serious injuries. Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating a vehicle accident in North York that left a female pedestrian with serious injuries. Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened near Greenview Avenue and Finch Avenue West in Willowdale, just after 1 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Road closures are in effect in the area and the public can expect delays as police investigate.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices