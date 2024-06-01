Parkinson’s fundraiser lifts spirits in search of new treatments

Send this page to someone via email

Family, friends and researchers have joined Parkinson’s patients at St Patrick’s Island on Saturday for a fundraising and awareness picnic.

The Picnic for Parkinson’s event, hosted by the Calgary Parkinson’s Research Initiative at the University of Calgary, featured face painting, live music and games.

Organizers said the event is raising funds and awareness to support research into Parkinson’s Disease, as researchers try to find new treatments and therapies.

Parkinson’s has been called the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world by the World Health Organization.