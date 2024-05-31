Menu

Canada

Suspects ram Sask. RCMP police car 3 times after caught speeding on Highway 40

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP said they are investigating after a suspect rammed into a police vehicle several times after they were caught speeding on Highway 40. .
Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP said they are investigating after a suspect rammed into a police vehicle several times after they were caught speeding on Highway 40.

According to RCMP, an officer caught a speeder on Thursday near Neilburg, Sask., and tried to pull them over.

Instead of pulling onto the highway shoulder, the suspect stopped in the middle of the road, threw the vehicle into reverse and slammed into the police car.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The vehicle then turned around and rammed the police head on twice.

RCMP said a passing motorist rammed the suspect vehicle, saving the police car from being hit again. The officer in the police vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A man and woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods on foot.

With the help of other RCMP jurisdictions, police dogs and remote air support, the woman was arrested. The man wasn’t found.

He is described as appearing in his mid 30s to 40s, approximately six feet tall, 180 to 190 lbs, with black hair. He was wearing a black or blue t-shirt, a dark-coloured ball cap, blue jeans, white running shoes and a grey or black medical mask or bandanna.

If you have any information about this incident, RCMP asked it be reported immediately to 310-RCMP, by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

