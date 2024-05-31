Military training to take place in the Edmonton region this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians needn’t be alarmed if they notice soldiers from CFB Edmonton walking the city’s streets this weekend.

Canadian Armed Forces members from 1st Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (1 PPCLI) at the Edmonton Garrison will train throughout the region, according to the Department of National Defence.

Training in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park is expected to begin Saturday and go until Tuesday.

“A primary objective of the training is ensuring that the soldiers being trained can carry out security-oriented tasks while drawing minimal attention from the public,” the notice said.

“This training will consist of military personnel traveling to various locations in the area, utilizing civilian rental vehicles and wearing civilian attire.

“In some instances, military personnel will be wearing 9mm pistol holsters with rubber or wooden pistols.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In some instances, military personnel will be wearing 9mm pistol holsters with rubber or wooden pistols."

Defence officials said the training being conducted is to ensure soldiers have adequate skills to serve as security escorts capable of protecting designated officials overseas.

Troops will be following all civilian laws and regulations, the military said. Edmonton police and RCMP have also been made aware of the training.

The training is not expected to impact residents.