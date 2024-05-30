Menu

Canada

Crime reduction among recommendations from mayor’s task force in Kelowna

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 7:41 pm
1 min read
File photo of City Hall in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of City Hall in Kelowna, B.C. File / Global News
The Kelowna mayor’s task force presented its report on crime reduction during a city council meeting this week.

The 13-member task force was established 11 months ago and held 10 meetings before presenting its findings on Monday.

More transitional housing opens in Kelowna

“The task force is recommending a set of actionable and aspirational initiatives to reduce crime and improve community well-being immediately, and into the future,” the report said.

The report proposed ideas for specific strategies and projects to advance six priorities, leading to seven recommendations.

  • Enhance safety programs for business areas
  • Increase community engagement and education in crime prevention/reduction
  • Increase support for treatment and recovery
  • Establishment of sobering and assessment centres
  • Homelessness transition sites
  • Tiered response to policing
  • Address repeat offenders
If endorsed by council, city staff will begin implementing the recommendations.

