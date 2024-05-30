Crime reduction among recommendations from mayor’s task force in Kelowna

See more sharing options

The Kelowna mayor’s task force presented its report on crime reduction during a city council meeting this week.

The 13-member task force was established 11 months ago and held 10 meetings before presenting its findings on Monday.

“The task force is recommending a set of actionable and aspirational initiatives to reduce crime and improve community well-being immediately, and into the future,” the report said.

The report proposed ideas for specific strategies and projects to advance six priorities, leading to seven recommendations.

Enhance safety programs for business areas

Increase community engagement and education in crime prevention/reduction

Increase support for treatment and recovery

Establishment of sobering and assessment centres

Homelessness transition sites

Tiered response to policing

Address repeat offenders

If endorsed by council, city staff will begin implementing the recommendations.