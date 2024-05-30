Crime reduction among recommendations from mayor’s task force in Kelowna

The Kelowna mayor’s task force presented its report on crime reduction during a city council meeting this week.
The 13-member task force was established 11 months ago and held 10 meetings before presenting its findings on Monday.
“The task force is recommending a set of actionable and aspirational initiatives to reduce crime and improve community well-being immediately, and into the future,” the report said.
The report proposed ideas for specific strategies and projects to advance six priorities, leading to seven recommendations.
- Enhance safety programs for business areas
- Increase community engagement and education in crime prevention/reduction
- Increase support for treatment and recovery
- Establishment of sobering and assessment centres
- Homelessness transition sites
- Tiered response to policing
- Address repeat offenders
If endorsed by council, city staff will begin implementing the recommendations.
