Citizen survey says quality of life has worsened in Kelowna

Citizen surveys often have mixed results, and the City of Kelowna’s latest edition is no exception.

To be presented next week to the city council, the bi-annual survey done by Ipsos touches on various topics that sometimes contradict each other.

For example, the survey says the overall quality of life in Kelowna is perceived as good, with 86 per cent giving it a thumbs up (60 per cent good, 26 per cent very good).

The report says this year’s numbers are “statistically on par with 2022, but (are) continuing a gradual downward trend that has been ongoing since 2020.”

It added that “perceptions of quality of life in Kelowna are lower than the municipal normal (86 per cent total good to 92 per cent normal) and in intensity (26 per cent very good to 37 per cent normal).”

At the same time, though, 61 per cent say the quality of life in Kelowna has worsened.

The rising cost of living, at 29 per cent, was listed as the top reason why life has worsened, with increased poverty and homelessness next at 17 per cent. Safety concerns were third at 13 per cent.

“Another 24 per cent say it has stayed the same and only 11 per cent say improved,” reads the report, which added Kelowna’s net momentum score was below the municipal normal (-50 to -20).

The survey was conducted last month, April 8-24, and results are considered accurate to within 5 to 7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

According to the city, “the citizen survey has been conducted for over a decade and is used to monitor and respond to our residents’ priorities, preferences and attitudes about life in our city.”

The 60-page survey is available online.