Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for Kitchener man wanted on attempted murder charge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One man has been arrested while Waterloo Regional Police are hunting a second in connection with a shooting which occurred in Kitchener, Ont., at the end of April.

On April 30, police said that officers found a 35-year-old man on a trail near Mill Park and Green Valley drives.

The victim would be airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man before charging him with accessory after the fact.

They say investigators are also seeking a second man in connection with an investigation.

Police say 36-year-old Justin Orr is being sought on a Canada-wide warrant to face charges of attempted murder, failure to comply with judicial release and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The Kitchener man was last seen on May 22 in the area around Cedar Street North and Fergus Avenue.

Police say Orr is considered to be armed and dangerous and are warning the public not to approach him if they see him. They say to call 911 immediately.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

