Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man approaching underage girls on Saskatoon city bus causes fight: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Police said three men got into a fight on a Saskatoon city bus Wednesday night after one of them tried to approach a group of underage girls. . View image in full screen
Police said three men got into a fight on a Saskatoon city bus Wednesday night after one of them tried to approach a group of underage girls. . File Photo / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police said three men got into a fight on a Saskatoon city bus Wednesday night after one of them tried to approach a group of underage girls.

According to Saskatoon police, the bus was at a transit stop in the 1200 block of 8th Street East around 10:30 p.m. when a man started making inappropriate verbal advances towards the group of girls.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Two other men confronted the man and a physical fight broke out.

Police said all of the men got off the bus. Officers found one of the men, a 19-year-old who appeared to be intoxicated, trying to get onto another city bus.

Trending Now

During his arrest, police said the man spit in the face of a constable. He was charged with assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The two other men involved weren’t found.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices