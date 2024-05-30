Man approaching underage girls on Saskatoon city bus causes fight: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police said three men got into a fight on a Saskatoon city bus Wednesday night after one of them tried to approach a group of underage girls.

According to Saskatoon police, the bus was at a transit stop in the 1200 block of 8th Street East around 10:30 p.m. when a man started making inappropriate verbal advances towards the group of girls.

Two other men confronted the man and a physical fight broke out.

Police said all of the men got off the bus. Officers found one of the men, a 19-year-old who appeared to be intoxicated, trying to get onto another city bus.

During his arrest, police said the man spit in the face of a constable. He was charged with assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions.

The two other men involved weren’t found.