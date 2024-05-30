Black bear seen approaching people, vehicles in Lloydminster: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP issued a warning to residents of Lloydminster on Thursday after learning that a black bear “has been approaching people and vehicles” in the city that straddles the border between Alberta and Saskatchewan.

According to police, officers were alerted to the situation just after 10 a.m. local time. At 10:35 a.m., police said the bear was believed to be near an A & W restaurant located in the east end of the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The RCMP said Alberta Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the situation and that fish and wildlife officers say people should not approach or feed the bear, keep small children inside, keep pets inside and only allow them outdoors if supervised, keep any food and garbage inside “as best as possible” and keep fences and doors closed and locked.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to advise the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 so that police can better track the animal’s movements.