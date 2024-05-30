Menu

Canada

316 Saskatchewan drivers suspended, 170 charged with impaired driving in April

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Provincial insurer SGI says it's received more than 2,500 claims following last week's wind storm in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
SGI released results from their April traffic safety month where 316 drivers were suspended, and 170 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences. File / Global News
The results from SGI’s April Traffic Safety Spotlight show that 316 drivers were suspended and 170 were charged with impaired driving offences.

Out of the suspensions, SGI stated 113 were new drivers and 203 were experienced drivers.

“The April Spotlight highlighted the fact that new drivers typically receive a disproportionate amount of provincial administrative driving suspensions related to alcohol and drugs. The latest results show a continuation of that pattern,” SGI stated in a release. “New drivers make up about nine per cent of all drivers in Saskatchewan but accounted for more than one-third of the total number of suspensions issued by law enforcement in April.”

Additionally, more than 4,200 tickets were issued for speeding and aggressive driving offences, 381 tickets were given to people for not wearing a seatbelt or not using a proper car seat/booster and 573 tickets were issued for distracted driving, the majority for using a cellphone.

“The bottom line: always drive sober. If you’re using alcohol or drugs, make sure that you find a safe ride, with a sober driver behind the wheel,” SGI stated.

SGI added that new drivers continue to be over-represented in suspensions for alcohol and drug driving offences.

