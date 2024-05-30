Menu

National

Science

University of Manitoba receives federal funding for biomedical research

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
The University of Manitoba . View image in full screen
The University of Manitoba . University of Manitoba
Biomedical researchers at the University of Manitoba working on responses to future pandemics are getting some hefty funding from the federal government.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid announced Thursday that more than $56 million — through the Canada Biomedical Research Fund and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund — is coming to the university.

The funds are to be used toward developing viral vaccine platforms for rapid pandemic response, and are part of $574 million in federal monies for the sector across the country.

“A robust and competitive domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences sector is vital to ensuring Canada is prepared for future health emergencies,” Duguid said in a statement Thursday. “I am very pleased to see the University of Manitoba receive this funding for vital research and preparedness.”

Federal health minister Mark Holland called the announcement an ‘important milestone’ in efforts to improve health outcomes for Canadians.

“This investment will support innovative and world-leading research and science in the areas of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and surveillance,” he said, “to help prepare Canada for future health emergencies.”

Science Rendezvous at U of M hoping to inspire next generation of scientists
