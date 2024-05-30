University of Manitoba receives federal funding for biomedical research

Send this page to someone via email

Biomedical researchers at the University of Manitoba working on responses to future pandemics are getting some hefty funding from the federal government.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid announced Thursday that more than $56 million — through the Canada Biomedical Research Fund and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund — is coming to the university.

The funds are to be used toward developing viral vaccine platforms for rapid pandemic response, and are part of $574 million in federal monies for the sector across the country.

“A robust and competitive domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences sector is vital to ensuring Canada is prepared for future health emergencies,” Duguid said in a statement Thursday. “I am very pleased to see the University of Manitoba receive this funding for vital research and preparedness.”

Federal health minister Mark Holland called the announcement an ‘important milestone’ in efforts to improve health outcomes for Canadians.

“This investment will support innovative and world-leading research and science in the areas of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and surveillance,” he said, “to help prepare Canada for future health emergencies.”