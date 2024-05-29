Menu

Canada

Waterhen Lake First Nation school destroyed in fire Tuesday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Waterhen Lake First Nation's chief said residents are devastated after the community's school was destroyed in a fire Tuesday. . View image in full screen
Waterhen Lake First Nation's chief said residents are devastated after the community's school was destroyed in a fire Tuesday. . Photo submitted by Waterhen Lake First Nation
Waterhen Lake First Nation’s chief said residents are devastated after the community’s school was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

“It is truly unbelievable that the school many of us were in yesterday congratulating all of our 2024 graduates is gone,” Chief Blaine Fiddler said in a release.

Fiddler said fire crews are still doing their best to completely extinguish the flames but expects nothing can be salvaged.

Waterhen Lake First Nation's chief said residents are devastated after the community's school was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.
Waterhen Lake First Nation’s chief said residents are devastated after the community’s school was destroyed in a fire Tuesday. Photo submitted by Waterhen Lake First Nation

He said he recognizes how important the school was to the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is not lost is the strength of our community and all the people who make Waterhen our home,” he said. “The theme for the graduating class this year was ahkamêyimok — we will preserve. I cannot think of anything more fitting to reflect upon as we move forward with rebuilding such an integral part of our community.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fiddler said the community of Waterhen Lake First Nation has the support of the FSIN and Meadow Lake Tribal Council during this time.

Chief and council thanked school staff and community members who helped ensure the building was empty of students and fire crews trying to save the school.

There is a precautionary drinking water advisory for the First Nation until further notice.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

