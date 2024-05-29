Menu

Crime

Vernon Mounties investigate woman’s death

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
Police are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in the 5500 block of Vernon’s Heritage Drive.

The investigation into the death started  Tuesday, May 28  at around 4:30 a.m., when the woman’s body was found in undisclosed circumstances, police said.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found near Mabel Lake Provincial Park'
Woman’s body found near Mabel Lake Provincial Park
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death is continuing,” Const. Christopher Terleski said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no known risk to the public and no additional information is available for release at this time.”

