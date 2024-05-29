Vernon Mounties investigate woman’s death

Police are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a home in the 5500 block of Vernon’s Heritage Drive.
The investigation into the death started Tuesday, May 28 at around 4:30 a.m., when the woman’s body was found in undisclosed circumstances, police said.
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death is continuing,” Const. Christopher Terleski said in a press release.
“There is no known risk to the public and no additional information is available for release at this time.”
