Calgary’s Doc the boxer to retire after big win at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A veteran Calgary competitor is just back from another major triumph on the world stage.

For Doc, a seasoned show dog, it’s the perfect cap on a long string of successes, as he now steps back from the spotlight.

Doc is a five-and-a-half-year-old boxer.

Along with his owner, Sheila McAvoy, he’s just returned to their home just outside Calgary after competing at the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.

The annual event brings thousands of dogs together to in a fierce competition. There’s no prize money for winning Westminster. Instead, there’s prestige forever in the dog circles, plus the possibility of lucrative breeding rights and of course, fond memories.

“It’s like the Olympics – watched around the world,” McAvoy said.

"He won the breed again, second year in a row, which is huge – he probably beat 400 dogs and he loved it."

View image in full screen Sheila McAvoy says her champion boxer Doc may move on to becoming a therapy dog now that’s he’s retiring from the show ring: ‘He loves little kids and he loves older people.’. Gil Tucket/Global News

After spending much of his life attending dog shows, Doc is now retiring from the show ring — possibly moving on to volunteer as a therapy dog.

“He loves little kids and he loves older people – he’s very gentle” McAvoy said. “I never taught him any of that, that is totally him.”

McAvoy is looking forward to spending less time on the road and more quality time with Doc.

“He’s not just a show dog, he’s my pet,” McAvoy said. “He sleeps on my bed, he’s spoiled at home – he brings a lot of joy.”

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show took place in mid-May, when a miniature poodle named Sage won the top prize.\

View image in full screen Sage, a miniature poodle, poses for photos with handler Kaz Hosaka after winning best in show during the 148th Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Julia Nikhinson/ The Associated Press

Sage bested six other finalists to take best in show. Second went to Mercedes, a German shepherd whose handler, Kent Boyles, also has shepherded a best in show winner before.

Others in the final round included Comet, a shih tzu who won the big American Kennel Club National Championship last year; Monty, a giant schnauzer who arrived at Westminster as the nation’s top-ranked dog and was a Westminster finalist last year; Louis, an Afghan hound; Micah, a black cocker spaniel; and Frankie, a colored bull terrier.

In all, more than 2,500 dogs spanning about 200 breeds and varieties entered the show. They’re judged according to which one best matches the “standard,” or ideal, for its breed.

— With files from The Associated Press