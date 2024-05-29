Live grenade safely removed from Transcona garage, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a live grenade was found in a Transcona-area garage Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the home in the Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood around 12:30 p.m. and learned that the explosive had been discovered while the garage was being cleaned out.

The bomb unit was called to the scene, and will the help of ammunition technicians from the Canadian Armed Forces, was safely removed.

Police said they’re not sure why the grenade was there, but they don’t believe there was any criminal intent.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB that the caller who discovered it initially wasn’t sure if it was real, but handled the situation well, and that devices like grenades are always treated as live explosives by police until they can be safely removed.

“It certainly could’ve caused some damage (or) serious injury,” McKinnon said.

