Spring snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Highway 3

Some well travelled B.C. mountain passes could be a little dicey for motorists Wednesday morning.
Trace amounts of snow are expected for Allison Pass, while the Coquihalla Summit could see up to 4 cm.
“An upper trough of low pressure is continuing to bring a cool airmass to the Southern Interior,” Environment Canada said.
“Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes overnight and periodic snowshowers can be expected through Wednesday morning.”
