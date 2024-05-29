Menu

Spring snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Highway 3

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 11:29 am
Blowing snow and ice packed roads contributing to collisions on Saskatoon roads even after the melt. View image in full screen
Melting snow under a car tire is seen in this file photo. Devin Sauer / Global News
Some well travelled B.C. mountain passes could be a little dicey for motorists Wednesday morning.

Trace amounts of snow are expected for Allison Pass, while the Coquihalla Summit could see up to 4 cm.

“An upper trough of low pressure is continuing to bring a cool airmass to the Southern Interior,” Environment Canada said.

“Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes overnight and periodic snowshowers can be expected through Wednesday morning.”

Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes this morning with periodic snowshowers.”

