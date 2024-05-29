Spring snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Highway 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some well travelled B.C. mountain passes could be a little dicey for motorists Wednesday morning.

Trace amounts of snow are expected for Allison Pass, while the Coquihalla Summit could see up to 4 cm.

“An upper trough of low pressure is continuing to bring a cool airmass to the Southern Interior,” Environment Canada said.

1:52 Cyclists ride across Canada to raise money to support reforestation

“Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes overnight and periodic snowshowers can be expected through Wednesday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes this morning with periodic snowshowers.”