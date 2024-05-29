Downtown Saskatoon bus terminal closed due to watermain repairs

Saskatoon’s Downtown Transit Terminal will close Wednesday morning due to unplanned watermain repairs.
The terminal on 23rd Street will be close between 2nd and 3rd avenues starting at 8 a.m.
Repairs are expected to take one day to complete.
The city said the terminal will temporarily move along 3rd Avenue and temporary bus signage will be in place to help residents locate transfers and buses. It added that the transit customer care service centre will continue to run with regular hours.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact transit services at 306-975-3100.
