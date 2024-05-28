Manitoba pipeline under construction now partially operating as work continues

Send this page to someone via email

Progress continues to be made on repairs to a Manitoba pipeline that supplies diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area.

The province says fuel is partially flowing again after one of the two fuel lines at the pipeline repair site, located south of St. Adolphe, was restored.

Work on the second fuel line is expected to be completed in mid-June.

It’s been more than two months since the Imperial Oil pipeline was shut down on March 15, after an inspection identified integrity concerns in a section of the line.

The province says gas, diesel and aviation fuel are stable at this point and this partial restoration will significantly reduce the volume of fuel that has to be delivered by rail and truck.