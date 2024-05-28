Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba pipeline under construction now partially operating as work continues

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba pipeline under construction now partially operating as work continues'
Manitoba pipeline under construction now partially operating as work continues
Progress continues to be made on repairs to a Manitoba pipeline that supplies diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Progress continues to be made on repairs to a Manitoba pipeline that supplies diesel and jet fuel to the Winnipeg area.

The province says fuel is partially flowing again after one of the two fuel lines at the pipeline repair site, located south of St. Adolphe, was restored.

Work on the second fuel line is expected to be completed in mid-June.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s been more than two months since the Imperial Oil pipeline was shut down on March 15, after an inspection identified integrity concerns in a section of the line.

The province says gas, diesel and aviation fuel are stable at this point and this partial restoration will significantly reduce the volume of fuel that has to be delivered by rail and truck.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Manitoba continues to monitor ongoing Imperial Oil pipeline repairs'
Manitoba continues to monitor ongoing Imperial Oil pipeline repairs
Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices