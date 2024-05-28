Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Delta mayor cancels upcoming Amsterdam trip after travel expenses questioned

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls mount for Delta mayor’s taxpayer-funded trip to be cancelled'
Calls mount for Delta mayor’s taxpayer-funded trip to be cancelled
The mayor of Delta says his latest overseas trip is still going ahead -- despite questions from taxpayers and fellow politicians about his already huge travel expenses. And as Andrea Macpherson reports, it comes despite George Harvie being ousted as Metro Vancouver’s board chair.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver’s Board chair and Delta Mayor George Harvie has pulled out of his upcoming trip to Amsterdam amid questions about his travel expenses.

“I have decided not to participate in an upcoming trip to the Netherlands to attend the International Conference on Urban Drainage and study tour on green infrastructure from June 7 to 16,” Harvie said in a statement Tuesday.

“With my term as Board Chair coming to an end, effective July 1, 2024, I have come to the difficult decision to forego this learning opportunity. I do not wish to be a distraction to the ongoing work at Metro Vancouver.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Harvie has refused to answer questions about his past travel or the upcoming trip.

Click to play video: 'Delta mayor evades questions over travel'
Delta mayor evades questions over travel
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to Metro Vancouver, Harvie has submitted more than $32,000 in expenses this year.

That includes a $21,000 flight to Asia plus $2,700 for accommodation and per diems, and about $1,300 for a stay at Victoria’s Inn at Laurel Point.

Airfare for the upcoming trip to Amsterdam was $5,300 alone.

“Travelling to Europe on a junket like that to me is just unacceptable and the board needs to put it to an end,” Daniel Fontaine, a councillor for New Westminster, told Global News before the news that Harvie was cancelling his trip was announced.

Metro Vancouver’s next board meeting is on Friday, May 31.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices