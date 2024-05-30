B.C. mine workers serve strike notice, looking for fair wages

Send this page to someone via email

A union representing 550 workers at a mine in British Columbia’s central Interior says they’re prepared to go on strike if a new contract is not reached by the end of Friday.

Unifor Local 3018 says the workers at Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine deserve fair wages, strong safety protocols and equitable treatment on the job.

A statement from the union says despite several weeks of meetings, the company has failed to make meaningful proposals at the bargaining table ahead of the current collective agreement expiring on Friday.

The union says the mine, north of Williams Lake, B.C., is the second-largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region.

The statement says members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike if a contract could not be achieved before the deadline.

A statement from Taseko says the bargaining process is ongoing and the company “remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.”

Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle says in the statement that Taseko needs to “get serious” about resolving basic issues to avoid job action.