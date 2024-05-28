Saskatoon police investigate Monday assault aboard city transit bus

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police said an assault on Monday aboard a city transit bus in Fairhaven is under investigation.

Police said a 55-year-old bus driver was assaulted by two youth boys who fled the scene in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive.

Medavie Health Services West took the man to St. Pauls Hospital to treat his injuries.

Police care investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.