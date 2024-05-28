Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigate Monday assault aboard city transit bus

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
The City of Saskatoon had to cancel some early morning transit routes because of damaged vehicles and a shortage of mechanics. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said it is investigating after an assault on a city transit bus in Fairhaven on Monday. . File / Global News
Saskatoon police said an assault on Monday aboard a city transit bus in Fairhaven is under investigation.

Police said a 55-year-old bus driver was assaulted by two youth boys who fled the scene in the 200 block of Fairmont Drive.

Medavie Health Services West took the man to St. Pauls Hospital to treat his injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police care investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'NSBA on the increase of city crime in Saskatoon'
NSBA on the increase of city crime in Saskatoon
