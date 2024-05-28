Menu

Canada

Teen in life-threatening condition after being hit by train in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Global News
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called to a set of train tracks east of 85th Street Northwest near the bridge for reports that a teenager was struck by a CP Rail train. The incident happened at around 1:20 p.m., police said.

A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. View image in full screen
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Global News
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Global News
Carol Henke from the Calgary Fire Department told Global News three teenagers were on the bridge over the Bow River when a train headed south toward downtown came along. The teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A Global News reporter at the scene said there were dozens of emergency crews.

More to come…

