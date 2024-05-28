Teen in life-threatening condition after being hit by train in northwest Calgary

A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday afternoon.
The Calgary Police Service said officers were called to a set of train tracks east of 85th Street Northwest near the bridge for reports that a teenager was struck by a CP Rail train. The incident happened at around 1:20 p.m., police said.
Carol Henke from the Calgary Fire Department told Global News three teenagers were on the bridge over the Bow River when a train headed south toward downtown came along. The teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition.
A Global News reporter at the scene said there were dozens of emergency crews.
More to come…
Comments