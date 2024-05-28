Teen in life-threatening condition after being hit by train in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called to a set of train tracks east of 85th Street Northwest near the bridge for reports that a teenager was struck by a CP Rail train. The incident happened at around 1:20 p.m., police said.

View image in full screen A teenager is in life-threatening condition after they were hit by a CP Rail train in the northwest community of Bowness on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Global News

Carol Henke from the Calgary Fire Department told Global News three teenagers were on the bridge over the Bow River when a train headed south toward downtown came along. The teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A Global News reporter at the scene said there were dozens of emergency crews.

More to come…