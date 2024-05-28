Menu

Crime

Middlesex Centre man charged with 2nd degree murder, police mum on victim

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 28-year-old man from Middlesex Centre, near London, Ont., is facing one charge of second-degree murder, but police have provided no information about the victim.

Middlesex OPP say officers were called to a home on Carriage Road at around 9 a.m. Monday to a report of a “sudden death.”

A body was found at the residence but police have not provided any information about the deceased.

Police did, however, say that there is “no threat to public safety” but that people in the area can expect “to see an increased police presence.”

Nicholas Russell-Ewanation, 28, is charged with second degree murder and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police add that the OPP’s crime unit and forensic identification services are investigating under the direction of the criminal investigation branch and in conjunction with the province’s office of the chief coroner and forensic pathology service.

“Further updates will be provided when they become available,” police said, encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

