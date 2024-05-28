Unconscious woman found on front steps at Saskatoon house fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said officers found an unconscious woman on the front steps of a burning house early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 100 Block of Avenue Q South for reports of a fire just after 3:30 a.m. and found a 35-year-old woman on the doorstep with injuries consistent with assault.

The woman was unconscious and couldn’t communicate with officers. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.