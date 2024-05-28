Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unconscious woman found on front steps at Saskatoon house fire: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police say they arrested a man with stolen car batteries and methamphetamine this past weekend in the Marquis Industrial area. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the 100 Block of Avenue Q South for reports of a fire just after 3:30 a.m. and found a 35-yaer-old woman on the doorstep with injuries consistent with an assault. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police said officers found an unconscious woman on the front steps of a burning house early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 100 Block of Avenue Q South for reports of a fire just after 3:30 a.m. and found a 35-year-old woman on the doorstep with injuries consistent with assault.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman was unconscious and couldn’t communicate with officers. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Trending Now

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact police directly at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices