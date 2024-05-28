Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Delta mayor evades questions over thousands in travel expenses

By Angela Jung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Delta mayor evades questions over travel'
Delta mayor evades questions over travel
Delta Mayor George Harvie avoided answering questions about his travel expenses Monday night as he left a city council meeting. He's already rung up tens of thousands of dollars in travel expenses this year, including an upcoming trip to the Netherlands. Angela Jung reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Delta Mayor George Harvie has refused to answer questions over his travel bills as chair of the Metro Vancouver board of directors.

Harvie has expensed tens of thousands of dollars in travel so far this year but has not provided an explanation as to why.

He was voted off the board, but still has an upcoming trip to the Netherlands.

Harvie did not answer questions from Global News about his travel plans at a time when North Shore households are possibly on the hook for more than $700 annually for 30 years and Metro Vancouver taxpayers could pay up to $140 a year, absorbing the extra costs of the nearly $4-billion North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In New Westminster, Coun. Daniel Fontaine is calling for an independent review of the plant’s costs and how the budget has nearly quadrupled.

Story continues below advertisement

“Discussion around the actual costs, what triggered it and what we can learn from that particular project to make sure that we don’t have that happen again at the wastewater treatment plant,” Fontaine told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Delta mayor’s travel expenses questioned'
Delta mayor’s travel expenses questioned

He is also calling on the Metro Vancouver board to cancel the Amsterdam trip.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It looks absolutely awful,” Fontaine said.

“I can tell you that since this became public, there have been a number of members from the public who have said to me that this trip needs to be cancelled.”

Last fall, Harvie spent more than $17,000 in airfare alone for a conference in Brisbane, Australia.

A few months later, he claimed more than $2,100 for a flight to Asia, plus $1,300 for accommodation and per diems.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a bill for nearly $1,300 for accommodation in Victoria.

For the Amsterdam trip, the airfare is $5,300 alone.

Click to play video: 'Delta mayor George Harvie’s travel expenses questioned'
Delta mayor George Harvie’s travel expenses questioned
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices