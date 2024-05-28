Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Swift Current cyclist dies after vehicle collision: RCMP

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
On May 27, 2024 at approximately 3:20 p.m., Swift Current RCMP responded to a collision involving a cyclist. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Swift Current RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Monday involving a cyclist.

Around 3:20 p.m., RCMP say they responded to a collision involving a cyclist near the intersection of Friesen Street and 3 Avenue South East.

RCMP said the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 36-year-old male is from Swift Current and his family has been notified.

RCMP went on to say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the collision.

Swift Current RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

