Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU called in after motorcyclist injured in Aylmer, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
An Aylmer Police Service vehicle parked on a cloudy day. View image in full screen
Aylmer, Ont., police vehicle. Aylmer Police Service / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Aylmer Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop got into a crash.

An officer on patrol noticed a 2001 Honda motorcycle driving erratically on Talbot Street West in Aylmer, Ont., just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the motorcyclist drove off and police decided not to give chase. However, the motorcycle continued speeding north on Elm Street and eventually crashed at the dead end of the road.

The driver was arrested nearby and police say he sustained a serious injury in the crash, prompting police to contact the SIU and to have paramedics take the suspect to hospital in St. Thomas.

Police say a 48-year-old from Aylmer faces charges related to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices