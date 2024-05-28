SIU called in after motorcyclist injured in Aylmer, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Aylmer Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has been contacted after a motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop got into a crash.

An officer on patrol noticed a 2001 Honda motorcycle driving erratically on Talbot Street West in Aylmer, Ont., just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the motorcyclist drove off and police decided not to give chase. However, the motorcycle continued speeding north on Elm Street and eventually crashed at the dead end of the road.

The driver was arrested nearby and police say he sustained a serious injury in the crash, prompting police to contact the SIU and to have paramedics take the suspect to hospital in St. Thomas.

Police say a 48-year-old from Aylmer faces charges related to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.