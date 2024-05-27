Police arrest Surrey man wanted on 11 charges

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a large police presence in downtown Surrey, B.C., on Sunday was related to the arrest of a man wanted on 11 charges.

Police had been looking for Arandeep Gill since the 34-year-old failed to turn up for a court appearance on Feb. 9.

He was wanted on eight charges in Surrey, including assault and assault with a weapon, as well as three charges in Langley including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Mounties along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Surrey gang unit, a K9 unit and crisis negotiators were involved in the arrest at a home in the 10400 block of University Drive.

Gill remains in police custody pending a court appearance.