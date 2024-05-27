Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police arrest Surrey man wanted on 11 charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 9:41 pm
1 min read
Arandeep Gill was arrested in Surrey on Sunday.
Arandeep Gill was arrested in Surrey on Sunday. Surrey RCMP
RCMP say a large police presence in downtown Surrey, B.C., on Sunday was related to the arrest of a man wanted on 11 charges.

Police had been looking for Arandeep Gill since the 34-year-old failed to turn up for a court appearance on Feb. 9.

Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing
He was wanted on eight charges in Surrey, including assault and assault with a weapon, as well as three charges in Langley including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Mounties along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Surrey gang unit, a K9 unit and crisis negotiators were involved in the arrest at a home in the 10400 block of University Drive.

Gill remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

