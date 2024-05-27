Menu

Crime

14-year-old Kitchener boy charged with voyeurism, criminal harassment: WRPS

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a prowler incident in Kitchener in March.

On March 31, police were contacted after someone spotted a prowler looking into the basement window of a home near Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive.

Police say a 14-year-old from Kitchener was arrested on Sunday. He is facing charges of voyeurism and criminal harassment.

They say the boy was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

