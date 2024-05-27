50 Cent to headline BC Lions home opener on June 15

Send this page to someone via email

When the BC Lions take to the field for their home opener on June 15, a familiar voice will be “in da club” to get things started.

The team announced that 50 Cent will perform at 3 p.m. for the third annual home opener concert performance.

“It’s an honour to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world-class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers. Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet,” Lions owner Amar Doman said in a statement.

The 48-year-old skyrocketed to stardom with his 2003 album Get Rich Or Die Tryin.

He has also helped headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Los Angeles with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, which earned him an Emmy.

Tickets for Concert Kickoff start at $25 for adults, while youth 17 and under can get in for $15.