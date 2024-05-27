Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in hospital after Pembina Highway crash Saturday, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old pedestrian remains in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m., in the northbound lanes of Pembina near McGillivray Boulevard.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe she ran in front of the vehicle, and its driver — who stayed at the scene of the accident and spoke with officers — had no time to avoid a collision.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

No charges are anticipated, but police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage that might help with the investigation, at 204-986-7085 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg residents want to see safety-focused pedestrian pilot projects: city councillor'
Winnipeg residents want to see safety-focused pedestrian pilot projects: city councillor
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices