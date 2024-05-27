Pedestrian in hospital after Pembina Highway crash Saturday, Winnipeg cops say

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old pedestrian remains in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m., in the northbound lanes of Pembina near McGillivray Boulevard.

The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe she ran in front of the vehicle, and its driver — who stayed at the scene of the accident and spoke with officers — had no time to avoid a collision.

No charges are anticipated, but police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage that might help with the investigation, at 204-986-7085 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).