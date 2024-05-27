Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘Home Alone’ house up for sale at $7M — booby traps not included

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 1:54 pm
2 min read
The outside of the 'Home Alone' house. View image in full screen
The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, Ill., was put on the market for US$5.25 million (about C$7.16 million) on May 24, 2024,. Dawn Mckenna Group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Home Alone house is up for sale — and no, it doesn’t include any of Kevin McCallister’s scalding doorknobs or paint-can booby traps.

The famous house, located north of Chicago in Winnetka, Ill., hit the market on Friday for the first time in 12 years, and it could be yours for US$5.25 million (about C$7.16 million).

A white, open concept living room with a fireplace. View image in full screen
The ‘Home Alone’ house living room. Dawn Mckenna Group

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 9,126-sq. ft. home is both a part of American movie history and a valuable piece of real estate.

Story continues below advertisement

Though the home was built in 1921, it’s been extensively renovated to feature a number of lavish amenities, like a state-of-the-art movie theatre and indoor sports court that features a true 3-point line.

A home movie theatre. There is a 'Home Alone' poster on the wall and a big Lego figure of Kevin McAllister. View image in full screen
The home theatre room inside the renovated ‘Home Alone’ house. Dawn Mckenna Group
An indoor basketball court. There are stairs leading to an upstairs area out of frame. View image in full screen
The ‘Home Alone’ house features an indoor sports court with a true 3-point line. Dawn Mckenna Group

The property was also redesigned to include a spacious kitchen that has dual islands, as well as a screened-in porch with a wood-burning fireplace, among other luxuries.

Story continues below advertisement
The kitchen. It is white and there are two dark wood islands in the centre. View image in full screen
The ‘Home Alone’ house kitchen, which features two islands, bespoke white cabinetry and a hidden pantry. Dawn Mckenna Group

According to the property listing, the current owners renovated and expanded the property in 2018, but “took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The memorable spaces include the “unforgettable entry staircase,” which actor Macaulay Culkin sleds down in the Home Alone movie, as well as the formal living and dining room spaces that hosted a fake holiday party complete with a Michael Jordan cut-out rigged onto a toy train.

A wooden staircase, leading to a front entrance where the door is open. View image in full screen
The front staircase of the ‘Home Alone’ house. Dawn Mckenna Group

Real estate company Dawn McKenna Group is handling the sale of the iconic home.

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post advertising the property, realtors called the home “a piece of American history” and “one of the most famous houses in the world.”

The walk-through video of the Georgia-style home highlighted the home’s open-concept floor plan, spacious sunroom and renovated attic space made to include a full bath with a soaking tub.

In recent years, the home has only been listed on Airbnb for one night in December 2021.

Home Alone, released in 1990, remains one of the most well-known Christmas movies ever made, featuring the story of a clever 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family takes a vacation to Paris, France. The film has since spawned a number of holiday sequels.

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe, with the new renovations in place, the property’s pull will be enough to intrigue even Culkin himself to move back in.

Click to play video: 'Open House: Century old estate home featured on Vancouver Heritage Foundation house tour'
Open House: Century old estate home featured on Vancouver Heritage Foundation house tour
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices