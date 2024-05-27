‘Home Alone’ house up for sale at $7M — booby traps not included

Send this page to someone via email

The Home Alone house is up for sale — and no, it doesn’t include any of Kevin McCallister’s scalding doorknobs or paint-can booby traps.

The famous house, located north of Chicago in Winnetka, Ill., hit the market on Friday for the first time in 12 years, and it could be yours for US$5.25 million (about C$7.16 million).

View image in full screen The ‘Home Alone’ house living room. Dawn Mckenna Group

With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 9,126-sq. ft. home is both a part of American movie history and a valuable piece of real estate.

Though the home was built in 1921, it’s been extensively renovated to feature a number of lavish amenities, like a state-of-the-art movie theatre and indoor sports court that features a true 3-point line.

View image in full screen The home theatre room inside the renovated ‘Home Alone’ house. Dawn Mckenna Group

View image in full screen The ‘Home Alone’ house features an indoor sports court with a true 3-point line. Dawn Mckenna Group

The property was also redesigned to include a spacious kitchen that has dual islands, as well as a screened-in porch with a wood-burning fireplace, among other luxuries.

View image in full screen The ‘Home Alone’ house kitchen, which features two islands, bespoke white cabinetry and a hidden pantry. Dawn Mckenna Group

According to the property listing, the current owners renovated and expanded the property in 2018, but “took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces.”

The memorable spaces include the “unforgettable entry staircase,” which actor Macaulay Culkin sleds down in the Home Alone movie, as well as the formal living and dining room spaces that hosted a fake holiday party complete with a Michael Jordan cut-out rigged onto a toy train.

View image in full screen The front staircase of the ‘Home Alone’ house. Dawn Mckenna Group

Real estate company Dawn McKenna Group is handling the sale of the iconic home.

In a social media post advertising the property, realtors called the home “a piece of American history” and “one of the most famous houses in the world.”

The walk-through video of the Georgia-style home highlighted the home’s open-concept floor plan, spacious sunroom and renovated attic space made to include a full bath with a soaking tub.

In recent years, the home has only been listed on Airbnb for one night in December 2021.

Home Alone, released in 1990, remains one of the most well-known Christmas movies ever made, featuring the story of a clever 8-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family takes a vacation to Paris, France. The film has since spawned a number of holiday sequels.

Maybe, with the new renovations in place, the property’s pull will be enough to intrigue even Culkin himself to move back in.