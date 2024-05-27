Menu

Canada

Partial injunction granted against pro-Palestinian encampment at UQAM

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 10:22 am
1 min read
McGill to see few academic associations at upcoming congress
RELATED: Canada's largest academic gathering that brings together up to 70 scholarly associations is set to take place next month at McGill University. But recent events on campus, such as the pro-Palestinian encampment and an ongoing strike involving McGill law professors, is threatening the size and scale of the event. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains.
A judge has granted Université du Québec à Montréal a partial injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus earlier this month.

Superior Court Justice Louis J. Gouin says safety measures need to be put in place urgently at the encampment, and that doing so won’t infringe on the encampment members’ right to protest.

Gouin is prohibiting protesters from setting up tents and other material within two metres of campus buildings, instead of the three metres UQAM had requested.

Protesters have also been ordered to ensure doors, windows and walls are clear of obstructions; to remove the cardboard blocking security cameras; and to allow representatives from the school and fire department to visit the camp to make sure it’s safe.

UQAM had argued that protesters are posing a safety risk by blocking an emergency exit, being in possession of gasoline canisters and iron bars, and potentially “overloading” the university’s electrical network with unauthorized extension cords.

Since the encampment started on May 12, protesters have demanded that the university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government cancel plans for a diplomatic office in the country.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

