Vancouver Island dog slashed with machete by stranger, owner says

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Vancouver Island dog owner said his dog was hit in the head with a machete by a stranger.

Adam Perret thought nothing was out of the ordinary when he let out his dog, Magic, out in the morning from his camper on a logging road in Parksville, B.C. on Thursday.

To his horror, he said he heard his dog yelp and saw two strangers, a man and a woman, near his dog.

“My dog yelped and there was a guy standing there with a machete, and half of my dog’s face was peeled off,” he told Global News. “He hit my dog, she was smiling and laughing the entire time.”

Perret said Magic ran back to him and he immediately called police. He said the two suspects quickly disappeared and RCMP officers could not locate them.

Magic was then rushed to the vet hospital where it was found the cut went right through muscle on the dog’s face.

“There was a very deep laceration to the face, basically the side of the skull, and down the face and it was somewhat peeling of the skull,” Dr. Alastair Westcott said, with i-Care Veterinary Hospital.

“I’ve seen some pretty horrendous wounds, but nothing inflicted quite like this.”

For 15 years, Perret has been walking his pups along the same trail in Parksville. He said he has never had an encounter even close to this.

“We need to identify the guy,” Perret said.”This is supposed to be a safe place where people take their dogs to walk.”

Perret said he is on disability and lives out of his camper. He couldn’t afford the Magic’s costly bill.

That is when the vet stepped in to help.

“I spoke to the owner of the vet and asked is this would be a suitable candidate for our HEART fund. HEART stands for ‘help every animal receive treatment’,” vet employee Nena Henriksen said.

After medical treatment, including stitches, anesthetic and lots of love and attention, Magic has been reunited with his owner and is back at home.

Perret was able to snap a picture of the two strangers and he hopes someone will recognize the pair.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP’s Oceanside detachment for comment.

Unfortunately, Global News cannot show the photo of the suspects unblurred until police have confirmed the incident and say investigators are looking to identify the suspects.