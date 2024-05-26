Menu

Woman killed when her vehicle crashes into home in Oshawa, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 26, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Police said no one inside the home was injured in the collision. The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police said no one inside the home was injured in the collision. The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 37-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after crashing into a home in Oshawa, Ont. early Sunday morning, Durham Region police said.

According to responding officers, the collision happened at Glenborne Court and Grandview Street just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim died on scene. No one in the home was injured.

Members of the Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Officers said the area will be closed for several hours while evidence is collected.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

