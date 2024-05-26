Woman killed when her vehicle crashes into home in Oshawa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after crashing into a home in Oshawa, Ont. early Sunday morning, Durham Region police said.

According to responding officers, the collision happened at Glenborne Court and Grandview Street just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim died on scene. No one in the home was injured.

Members of the Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Officers said the area will be closed for several hours while evidence is collected.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.