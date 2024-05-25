Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

More blasting in Chase as expansion of Trans-Canada Highway resumes

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
An aerial view of the Trans-Canada Highway being expanded near Chase, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Trans-Canada Highway being expanded near Chase, B.C. CIF Construction
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Chase, B.C., will hear more blasting next week as the expansion of the Trans-Canada Highway in the province’s Southern Interior resumes.

On its website, the Village of Chase gave locals the heads up on Friday that work will start again on Tuesday, June 3, and that daily blasting will occur until Dec. 15.

Excluding Sundays and holidays, blasting will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., along with traffic stoppages along Highway 1.

“Closures will be up to 20 minutes in duration to ensure the safety of the motoring public, Chase residents and (highway construction) staff,” said the Village.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“While blast debris will be controlled with blast mats and strategic execution, there is a possibility of flyrock near the blast area as well as noise and vibration (approximately one second per blast) associated with the explosives used for this work.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Along with four-laning the highway, the expansion project will also add an interchange section.

The work is being done by CIF Construction. According to the company, around 50,000 cubic metres of material will be blasted.

The project, which features a crew of 40, is expected to take 34 months to complete.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices