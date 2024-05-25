More blasting in Chase as expansion of Trans-Canada Highway resumes

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Chase, B.C., will hear more blasting next week as the expansion of the Trans-Canada Highway in the province’s Southern Interior resumes.

On its website, the Village of Chase gave locals the heads up on Friday that work will start again on Tuesday, June 3, and that daily blasting will occur until Dec. 15.

Excluding Sundays and holidays, blasting will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., along with traffic stoppages along Highway 1.

“Closures will be up to 20 minutes in duration to ensure the safety of the motoring public, Chase residents and (highway construction) staff,” said the Village.

“While blast debris will be controlled with blast mats and strategic execution, there is a possibility of flyrock near the blast area as well as noise and vibration (approximately one second per blast) associated with the explosives used for this work.”

Along with four-laning the highway, the expansion project will also add an interchange section.

The work is being done by CIF Construction. According to the company, around 50,000 cubic metres of material will be blasted.

The project, which features a crew of 40, is expected to take 34 months to complete.