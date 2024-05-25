Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

92-year-old remains in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto Friday

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Downtown Toronto collision View image in full screen
Toronto police investigate a collision at Grange and Spadina avenues on Friday, May 24. An elderly man was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Friday morning. Mark Bray/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 92-year-old man remains in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core on Friday morning, police said

Toronto police said they were called to Grange and Spadina avenues at around 9:47 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police confirmed Friday evening the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a 39-year-old driving an Acura sedan making a right turn.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to responding officers, the driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed while police initiated their investigation, though roads have since reopened.

Trending Now

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact investigators.

— with files from Gabby Rodriguez

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices