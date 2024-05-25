92-year-old remains in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A 92-year-old man remains in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core on Friday morning, police said

Toronto police said they were called to Grange and Spadina avenues at around 9:47 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police confirmed Friday evening the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a 39-year-old driving an Acura sedan making a right turn.

According to responding officers, the driver of the sedan remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed while police initiated their investigation, though roads have since reopened.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services.

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact investigators.

— with files from Gabby Rodriguez