‘Non-competition’ plan from BC United rejected by BC Conservatives

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of British Columbia’s Official Opposition confirmed Friday that there will be no cooperation between his party and the upstart BC Conservatives come October’s election.

Recent polling has put Kevin Falcon’s BC United in a tie for third place with the BC Greens. The BC Conservatives are solidly in second place.

The prospect of a vote split on the right wing of B.C. provincial politics led to intense talks of a possible merger, which fully collapsed last week.

2:48 New poll shows BC NDP in close race with BC Conservatives

On Friday, Falcon revealed BC United had also pitched a “non-competition framework” during two meetings this month with BC Conservatives. An agreement would have seen candidates stand down to avoid vote splitting in some ridings and keep the parties from attacking one another.

Story continues below advertisement

Falcon said BC Conservative Leader John Rustad rejected the overture on Thursday “despite common ground,” and had not made a counteroffer.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“John Rustad ultimately made the decision that that’s not something he wants to proceed with, and he is going to put his personal ambitions as he views them above the best interests of the province,” Falcon said.

“While I may disagree with his decision, I respect the fact the decision has been made”

Rustad was quick to respond, slamming Falcon for rejecting his previous merger overtures before coming to the table amid low polling numbers.

“We tried once again before Christmas and we were told to f–k off, we tried again in February, we were told that they’re interested but they would be dictating the terms, and clearly Kevin Falcon still thinks he’s going to be dictating the terms,” Rustad said.

In response to a statement Rustad posted to social media laying out the same message, Falcon denied the claim of a February overture or that anyone “with any authority to negotiate on behalf of BC United has ever told the BC Conservatives to “F#ck off.”

According to Falcon, the proposed agreement would have seen the two parties avoid turning their rhetorical guns on one another and agree to form a coalition government if they won more seats combined than the NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

8:35 Political Panel: Merger talks with BC United and BC Conservatives

The proposal also would have committed the two parties to avoid running against each other in ridings where incumbent MLAs were up for re-election.

It would further have held the Conservatives to running in 47 ridings and BC United in 46 ridings, with open ridings selected through a “draft format.”

Last week, Rustad confirmed the BC Conservatives intend to field a full 93 candidates in the fall election, with him leading the party.

While the two parties share common ground on a variety of issues, there also appears to be acrimony between the two leaders.

Falcon kicked Rustad out of the then-BC Liberal Party in 2022 after the latter shared a social media post with debunked claims questioning the link between carbon dioxide and climate change. Rustad went on to join the BC Conservatives and, in 2023, was elected leader.

Story continues below advertisement

In an April 26 interview with Global News, Falcon sought to highlight differences between his party and Rustad’s, calling it a coalition of federal Liberals and Conservatives.

“The BC Conservative Party, and it’s important to point out, has no connection to the federal party.”

As recently as last Thursday, Falcon publicly criticized Rustad over comments made by some of his Conservative candidates, stating, “I can’t merge with a party that has candidates that equates vaccines to Nazism or vaccines that create magnetism.”

Global News is seeking comment from Rustad and the BC Conservatives.