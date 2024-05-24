Woman pulled knife during assault at encampment, Cobourg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman was arrested following an altercation at an encampment in Cobourg, Ont., early Friday.

Cobourg police say that around 2:50 a.m., an assault was reported at the encampment. Police were told an argument between two individuals turned physical when one of them was allegedly “held down” and threatened with a knife.

No injuries were reported.

Police say investigators recovered a knife at the scene, and arrested one person.

A 35-year-old woman from Cobourg was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in July, police said.