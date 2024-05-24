Menu

Crime

Woman pulled knife during assault at encampment, Cobourg police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
A Cobourg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man following an assault involving a mace-like spray on April 2, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Police say a woman was arrested following an altercation at an encampment in Cobourg, Ont., early Friday.

Cobourg police say that around 2:50 a.m., an assault was reported at the encampment. Police were told an argument between two individuals turned physical when one of them was allegedly “held down” and threatened with a knife.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No injuries were reported.

Police say investigators recovered a knife at the scene, and arrested one person.

A 35-year-old woman from Cobourg was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in July, police said.

