Cobourg police Dynamic Patrol reports 27 arrests, 9 overdoses downtown in May

The Cobourg Police Service says its Dynamic Patrol has made more than two dozen arrests and responded to nine suspected drug poisonings in downtown Cobourg, Ont., so far in May.

The Dynamic Patrol is part of the service’s Spring 2024 Downtown Community Safety Action Plan with a focus on patrols in the downtown area, surrounding neighbourhoods and parks.

This initiative focuses on increasing police presence, engagement opportunities, bail enforcement, warrant execution, and probation condition in the town.

The service says since it was launched on May 1 up to May 20, the Dynamic Patrol have conducted 102 foot patrols.

The patrol has also conducted 46 property checks in the downtown core, Victoria Park and in the east end near a homeless encampment.

Police say the patrol has made 27 direct arrests and issued 10 liquor licence tickets and/or cautions, 16 trespass to property tickets and 22 Highway Traffic Act charges. More details are expected next week on outstanding warrants or bail violations.

“Dynamic Patrol is an ongoing initiative, and officers will be deployed as necessary in various areas of the community,” police stated.

The patrol is also partnering with the service’s Homelessness Addiction Response Program and Mental Health Engagement and Response Team (M-HEART) to help conduct daily patrols.