Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Cobourg, Ont. recover dozens of shopping carts, many at encampment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Police in Cobourg, Ont., recovered 83 shopping carts over a week. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., recovered 83 shopping carts over a week. Cobourg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cobourg, Ont., recovered more than 80 shopping carts last week as part of a Downtown Action Plan.

Cobourg Police Service Chief Paul VandeGraaf says since May 1, the Downtown Action Plan has featured a number of proactive crime prevention measures alongside a harm reduction program.

One measure involved the recovery of shopping carts taken from businesses.

VandeGraaf reports that from May 13 to 18, officers recovered 83 shopping carts, 53 of which were found within a homeless encampment.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The police chief says all the shopping carts — estimated to cost between $600 and $2,000 — were returned to the rightful stores.

“A conservative estimate is that approximately $50,000 in stolen property was recovered,” he stated. “During this initiative, there were no charges laid for theft or possession of stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

“Moving forward, charges may be laid in these instances.”

Shortly after announcing the results, police reported that on Sunday a woman in the downtown area was found in possession of a shopping cart from a Winners store. Police say the cart was returned.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime. She’ll appear in court at a future date.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Human Rights Commission ‘concerned’ by Cobourg shelter bylaw'
Ontario Human Rights Commission ‘concerned’ by Cobourg shelter bylaw
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices