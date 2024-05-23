Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Mary’s chief speaks out on controversy over Fredericton High School powwow

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 5:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Controversy after powwow held at Fredericton high school'
Controversy after powwow held at Fredericton high school
WATCH: The chief of St. Mary's First Nation is speaking out after receiving a leaked email where a Fredericton High School teacher appears to compare a recent powwow at the school to having a priest come in to perform communion. Silas Brown has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The chief of St. Mary’s First Nation is speaking out after receiving a leaked email where a Fredericton High School teacher appears to compare a recent powwow at the school to having a priest come in to perform a communion.

The email, which was posted to social media on Thursday morning, appears to be written by a teacher who says they object to the powwow being held at the school due to its spiritual nature.

The teacher says that spiritual events should not take place at the school.

Sitansisk First Nation Chief Alan Polchies said he was disappointed to see the letter, adding that powwows at schools help to foster understanding and learning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We (are) sharing the space with our brothers and sisters. The newcomers, the anglophones, the francophones and the Indigenous people, they all go to school together every single day, so it’s important they understand who we are, everyone who attends those schools,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fredericton High School hosted the powwow on May 21.  Another one is scheduled to take place at Leo Hayes High School next week.

Paul MacIntosh, a spokesperson for Anglophone School District West, did confirm that they are aware of emails related to the powwow and are taking it seriously.

MacIntosh went on to say that powwows are encouraged and supported across the district as a way to celebrate and share Indigenous teachings and knowledge.

Trending Now

“It was a wonderful celebration of Indigenous culture and community,” MacIntosh wrote.

“Our school district, schools, and leaders within value the relationships we have fostered with the six Wolastoqey Communities that trust us with their children for public school and welcome the opportunity to celebrate and learn about Wolastoqey culture, history, and world views.”

Polchies said that while Indigenous identity is often tied up in spirituality, powwows are really a chance to share their culture.

“We want to share our culture, it’s an education for those that are not familiar for why we dance, why we sing, why we speak our language,” he said.

Sitansisk is set to hold its annual powwow in June, and as always, is inviting the entire Fredericton community.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices