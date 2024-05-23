Menu

Crime

Driver found asleep leads to seizure of drugs, cash in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police arrested two people after seizing a quantity of drugs and cash from a vehicle early on May 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested two people after seizing a quantity of drugs and cash from a vehicle early on May 23, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Two people face multiple drug trafficking charges following a search of a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Parkhill Road West and Water Street.

Officers located the vehicle, which was running, however, a man was asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police say when the driver woke up, he attempted to drive away but was stopped by officers. He and a woman also in the vehicle were taken into custody. The man was determined to be impaired by drugs.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

  • 48.9 grams of cocaine
  • 20.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 56.6 grams of fentanyl
  • 3.7 grams of marijuana
  • 155 Percocet pills
  • 21 oxycodone tablets
  • A Xanax tablet or bar
  • 13 pregabalin capsules
  • packaging materials (sandwich bags/tin foil)
  • 10 cellphones
  • a large quantity of currency from multiple countries

A man, 35, and a woman, 36, both from Peterborough, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, meth, opioid, other drugs) and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was also charged with operation while impaired (drugs) and two counts of failure to comply with a release order to not have, consume or possess any drugs that are not prescribed and to not be inside a motor vehicle without the registered owner.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.

