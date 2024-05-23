Driver found asleep leads to seizure of drugs, cash in Peterborough, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face multiple drug trafficking charges following a search of a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Parkhill Road West and Water Street.

Officers located the vehicle, which was running, however, a man was asleep in the driver’s seat.

Police say when the driver woke up, he attempted to drive away but was stopped by officers. He and a woman also in the vehicle were taken into custody. The man was determined to be impaired by drugs.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

48.9 grams of cocaine

20.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine

56.6 grams of fentanyl

3.7 grams of marijuana

155 Percocet pills

21 oxycodone tablets

A Xanax tablet or bar

13 pregabalin capsules

packaging materials (sandwich bags/tin foil)

10 cellphones

a large quantity of currency from multiple countries

A man, 35, and a woman, 36, both from Peterborough, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, meth, opioid, other drugs) and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was also charged with operation while impaired (drugs) and two counts of failure to comply with a release order to not have, consume or possess any drugs that are not prescribed and to not be inside a motor vehicle without the registered owner.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.