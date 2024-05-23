Driver found asleep leads to seizure of drugs, cash in Peterborough, Ont.: police

Two people face multiple drug trafficking charges following a search of a vehicle in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.
The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Parkhill Road West and Water Street.
Officers located the vehicle, which was running, however, a man was asleep in the driver’s seat.
Police say when the driver woke up, he attempted to drive away but was stopped by officers. He and a woman also in the vehicle were taken into custody. The man was determined to be impaired by drugs.
A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:
- 48.9 grams of cocaine
- 20.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 56.6 grams of fentanyl
- 3.7 grams of marijuana
- 155 Percocet pills
- 21 oxycodone tablets
- A Xanax tablet or bar
- 13 pregabalin capsules
- packaging materials (sandwich bags/tin foil)
- 10 cellphones
- a large quantity of currency from multiple countries
A man, 35, and a woman, 36, both from Peterborough, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, meth, opioid, other drugs) and one count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The man was also charged with operation while impaired (drugs) and two counts of failure to comply with a release order to not have, consume or possess any drugs that are not prescribed and to not be inside a motor vehicle without the registered owner.
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said.
