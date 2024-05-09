Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seize drugs, arrest wanted woman from Belleville

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Peterborough police seized drugs, cash and bear mace as part of an investigation. View image in full screen
A Bellevillle, Ont., woman faces multiple drug charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont. Peterborough Police Service
A wanted Belleville, Ont., woman faces multiple drug charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police say the drug unit launched an investigation following recent violent incidents in the city. No details were provided.

Police say officers seized the following:

• 22.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 22.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 4.2 grams of fentanyl
  • 29.2 grams of cocaine
  • black bear mace
  • cash

Police say a 28-year-old Belleville woman, who was  wanted on warrants, was arrested and further charged with three counts of possessing a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000, possessing an imitation weapon, failing to comply with an undertaking not to possess weapons, and failing to comply with probation orders.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

