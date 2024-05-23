Calgary’s Inglewood pool to be permanently closed

The City of Calgary says it’s permanently closing the aging Inglewood pool at the end of the year because it’s in need of major and costly repairs.

The city says there is a risk of a major electrical failure at the facility and while there is no risk to the public or staff, the closure is needed to reduce the risk of a sudden closure and the impact it would have on customers and swim clubs.

The city says the facility was built more than 60 years ago and has exceeded its expected lifespan by more than 20 years.

The cost of repairing the facility is estimated at $600,00 and the city says the repairs would take three months to complete.

“There is a chance further repairs would be needed beyond the electrical issues because of the facility’s age,” says the city’s director of recreation and social programs, Heather Johnson. “While we explored various possibilities to sustain the facility’s operations, the closure of the Inglewood Aquatic Centre prevents the need for a costly and time-consuming repair.”

The city says it is investing millions of dollars to repair and modern other recreational facilities to help meet the needs of the surrounding community.

The city says there will be no job loss resulting from the closure because staff will be redeployed to other city-operated recreation facilities.

It says the closure also creates the opportunity to redevelop the land for other purposes, such as new housing.

The closure takes effect on Dec. 22.