Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 students injured with knife during fight at Campbellford high school: principal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
The prinicipal at Campbellford District High School says an incident on May 22 involved four students saw a knife being used and two of them being injured. View image in full screen
The prinicipal at Campbellford District High School says an incident on May 22 involved four students saw a knife being used and two of them being injured. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
The principal of a high school in Campbellford, Ont., says Wednesday’s reported arrest of two young men for assault involved an incident inside the school.

Global News has obtained a letter from Campbellford District High School principal Bobbie Brown issued to parents and guardians. She says an incident in a hallway involved four students, resulting in two of them being injured.

“During the altercation, one student used a knife which injured their own hands and wounded another student,” Brown stated.

She says when staff became aware of the incident, they called for an ambulance, administered first aid and contacted OPP.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Northumberland OPP in a release issued Wednesday evening said that morning two men, both ages, 18, were taken to hospital after fighting with each other. The investigation led to one of them being charged with assault, the other with assault with a weapon.

OPP did not state that the incident occurred at the school, only that it occurred at an address on Ranney Street. The public Grade 9-12 school is located on that street. OPP also did not indicate what weapon was involved.

In her letter, Brown asked for help in preventing future incidents, advising parents to let her or the vice-principal know of “any increasing tensions or conflict between your teen and another student.”

“Encourage your teen to speak with you, and with a teacher or other staff member, about any concerns they may have,” she said.

Brown noted the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Public is offering mental health services for any student impacted by the incident.

“As always, the safety and welfare of our students is our highest priority and we will continue to work actively to ensure our school environment is safe for all,” she said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

